LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The latest report from the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness says the city has recorded 296 COVID-19 deaths, as of Sept. 8.
Officials say that number is higher than what the state has reported, probably because of the holiday weekend; however, health officials say that's the most accurate number they have right now. Louisville's updated numbers from Tuesday would mean more than 1,000 Kentuckians have died from the virus.
As of Sept. 7, the state had confirmed 996 deaths, and the majority of those who died -- 274 -- were from Jefferson County. During a virtual meeting on Sept. 8, Mayor Greg Fischer and Dr. Sarah Moyer shared updated data.
Moyer says while that number sounds high, the numbers over the last few weeks have decreased. She credits Louisville's medical professionals and treatments for that decrease.
"Medical treatments have gotten better for COVID," Moyer said. "We've learned, and are doing a better job of protecting those with chronic medical conditions."
She added: "We can always do better, and I think we can, but it goes to show that it's a process and I'm just grateful about everything we've learned and are doing in the last six months different."
One treatment that has shown promise involves using plasma from people who have recovered from the virus. Norton Healthcare says their studies with that have been successful.
As for new case numbers, the health department says those are holding somewhat steady since the massive spike in early July.
Just over 7,800 Louisvillians have recovered from the virus.
