LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office stepped up to help Graves County, one of the areas hardest hit by tornadoes.
Friday, the sheriff's office donated one of its inmate vans it was no longer using to Graves County Sheriff's Office.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office said the Mayfield community is still nowhere near rebuilt. With its jail gone, inmates are split throughout several surrounding counties, so the van will get plenty of use.
On the night of the tornado last month, a handful of inmates were on work release at a candle factory in Mayfield.
One of the deputy jailers, Deputy Robert Daniel, helped get the inmates to a safe location, but didn't make it there himself and he died.
The next day the van they drove there was found destroyed.
Now, while a van is a material item, Graves County deputies said it represents the strength of the blue line.
"This whole past month has just been outstanding between everybody that's come out to help us out. We're so grateful for all of you. Without the help, we couldn't rebuild. We will rebuild," Lt. Joseph Siedel said.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the van was only removed from its fleet for mileage purposes, so it's in top shape.
The Graves County FOP secretary said the new van is a higher quality than the sheriff's office could afford, tornado or not.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.