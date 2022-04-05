LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Indiana Sheriff's Office is searching for a 31-year-old woman.
Officials are requesting assistance in locating Brittany N. Harrison, a white female, last seen on April 1 near the intersection of Henry Road and 1000 West.
Harrison is around 5-foot and 250 pounds with brown hair, which could be highlighted or dyed, and has green eyes.
She is believed to be wearing a vintage IU letter jacket that's red and white. The sheriff's office said Harrison could also have a white chihuahua dog with her.
Harrison last spoke with family members on April 2, saying she was in Kentucky. Family members haven't been able to contact her since then, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information is asked to call Jefferson County Central Dispatch at (812) 265-2648 or call local law enforcement.
