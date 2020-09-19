LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The entrances of Jefferson Mall were closed off Saturday as police responded to reports of a shooting in the area.
It happened around 11 a.m. at the mall in the 4800 block of Outer Loop. That's where police responded to reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one gunshot victim near the entrance to the JC Penney store.
The JCPenney surrounded by police on all sides. pic.twitter.com/Jguyr22s8p— Kate Springer (@Kate_Springer) September 19, 2020
The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. Details on the victim's condition, gender and age have not been released.
Investigators were still at the scene early Saturday afternoon. No other information has been released at this time, but WDRB has a crew at the scene and we'll update this story as more details become available.
