LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson Mall will soon be enforcing a new rule that requires anyone under the age of 18 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian on Friday and Saturday nights.
It's part of the mall's new Youth Escort Policy that will be enforced beginning June 7. In a written statement mall officials said the policy is "designed to provide all of its shoppers and retailers with a family-friendly, convenient and enjoyable shopping experience."
According to the policy, the parent or guardian accompanying juvenile shoppers must be at least 21 years old. The rule will be in effect every Friday and Saturday, but officials say it "can also be implemented at any other day and time at the discretion of management, when it is deemed necessary."
The new rule is an effort to reduce a "rising number of unsupervised youth hanging out at Jefferson Mall," and was designed after receiving feedback from the community and local leaders, company officials said.
"Through feedback from our community, including shoppers and retailers that have voiced concern about inappropriate behavior – we have designed a policy that will allow Jefferson Mall to address unsupervised youth issues and provide all our shoppers with a pleasant experience," said Greg Barnes, general manager of Jefferson Mall.
Baines said "teens and pre-teens are welcome to shop at the mall. We are only asking that our youth customers shop with a parent or guardian who is 21 years of age or older during a limited number of the total 72 shopping hours the mall is open each week."
Teens under 18 who work at Jefferson Mall won't be affected by the policy, and will be issued special IDs to employees under 18.
Oxmoor Center and the Mall St. Matthews implemented similar policies a few years ago.
Full details of Jefferson Mall's Youth Escort Policy can be found on the mall's website at: www.ShopJefferson-Mall.com/security.
