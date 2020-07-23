LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jeffersontown Chamber of Commerce is scaling back its annual Gaslight Festival but still plans to host events including the golf scramble, 5K run/walk and Balloon Glow.
However, the festival this year, scheduled for Sept. 18-20, will have no exhibits and no booths lining the streets.
The business organization said on its website that it plans to announce details about the events soon
“We also intend to have some special promotions for the restaurants in downtown Jtown and we are working through those details now,” the chamber said.
