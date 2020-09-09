LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jeffersontown Gaslight Festival this year will focus on health and safety, with a virtual walk/run, a COVID-19 testing event and a drive-through balloon glow.
“We are glad that the show will go on — although in a different manner than we’re accustomed to,” Mayor Bill Dieruf said in a news release.
The event will kick off Monday with a golf scramble at Quail Chase Golf Course and conclude on Sept. 18 with the drive-through balloon glow at 2002 Papa John’s Blvd.
