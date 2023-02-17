LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown is getting a grant to make the community safer.
The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented the city with a 2022 Liability Grant of $3,000, which the city said it will use to repair and replace sidewalks.
KLC members get the grants to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability. The organization has awarded more than $5.5 million in liability and safety grants since 1999, according to a news release Friday.
