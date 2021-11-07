LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown held its Veterans Day Ceremony Sunday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park.
The event was held in front of the Freedom Wall, which represents all branches of the U.S. military.
Speakers, songs and color guards all paid tribute to veterans - with hundreds of people in attendance.
"The veterans taken, either through giving their time and talent or their lives, to protect our freedom - and it's time we step up and say the two words and eight letters that we so much use every day with heart, feeling, and passion to thank them for what they have done," said Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf.
The keynote speaker, retired Maj. Gen. Troy Kok, served almost 40 years.
He was excited to speak at the event, getting a chance to commend his fellow veterans for all their efforts to protect the country.
"It doesn't take very long for us to realize, when we're away from the United States, how lucky we are for what we have here. So it is a great privilege and a great honor to be able to do this today," said Kok.
Kok adds that veteran's families also make sacrifices, and should be recognized around Veterans Day as well.
