LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grocery store in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, has been evacuated as police investigate a suspicious package.
The Kroger at 9080 Taylorsville Rd. in the Stony Brook Shopping Center was evacuated Wednesday afternoon, according to a representative of the Jeffersontown Police Department.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Louisville Division posted on social media that it was on the scene, investigating a "suspicious item." It cautioned the public to "Avoid the area."
@ATFLouisville on the scene of a suspicious item left at the Kroger located at 9080 Taylorsville Road in J-Town. Avoid the area.— ATF Louisville (@ATFLouisville) April 7, 2021
The store remains evacuated, and no further information is available.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.