LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grocery store in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, has been evacuated as police investigate a suspicious package.

The Kroger at 9080 Taylorsville Rd. in the Stony Brook Shopping Center was evacuated Wednesday afternoon, according to a representative of the Jeffersontown Police Department. 

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Louisville Division posted on social media that it was on the scene, investigating a "suspicious item." It cautioned the public to "Avoid the area."

The store remains evacuated, and no further information is available.

