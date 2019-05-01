Jeffersontown leaders hope new development will take downtown to next level

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- For Jake Snawder, a cold drink at 3rd Turn Brewing in Jeffersontown is the perfect way to end a long day.
"I come here a couple of times a week after I get off work," he said.
The brew-pub is expanding, and Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf said that's just part of the trend in the city's booming downtown Gaslight Square District.
"The new millenials are calling us the new cool place," Dieruf said. "The place to come."
Dieruf and Jeffersontown Economic Development Director Mike Kmetz said the next big announcement should happen just a short walk from Jeffersontown City Hall along College Drive, which is near the intersection of Watterson Trail and Billtown Road.
"We're looking for somebody with some creativity and drive to help bring us to the next level," Kmetz said.
The city officially put out a request to developers Wednesday asking them for plans to develop the 2.38-acre site that the city bought in 2017 and has since cleaned up. Overall, the city has invested about $160,000 into the site.
"We're not one to give the property away," Dieruf said. "We're setting up an opportunity for someone to come in and develop downtown."
Dieruf and Kmetz are open to anything within reason and don't want to pigeonhole options for the site. However, Kmetz does have visions for the site.
"Retail with offices on top and residential above — that would be a great fit," he said. "It could be a boutique hotel. It could be an office complex."
Donald Cassidy, who lives across the street from the site, said he has "disdain" for plans to develop it but feels he's fighting a losing battle, since he's part of a just a small group of homeowners now surrounding by commercial development in the Gaslight Square District.
"If I see a Jiffy Lube and a Burger King and all that through there, what can I do except not like it?" he said.
Even though he feels more development is inevitable, he hopes the city considers the traffic that'll come along with it on streets he feels are already clogged.
"I mean, we can't go out the main road up here, the main street, because it's too congested," Cassidy said. "And I'm all for business, you know, but if they continue, I don't where people are going to park. I don't know how people are going to get their cars around."
Developers have until July 15 to send in their ideas.
