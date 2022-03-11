LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 27-year-old Jeffersontown man was arrested after police said he was found in bed with a 15-year-old who had been reported missing.
According to court records, Zaid Aldiwani was arrested by Jeffersontown Police officers Friday morning.
Police said he was found in his bedroom in his apartment on Grassland Drive, off Taylorsville Road, around 10:30 a.m. with the juvenile. Police said the juvenile had been reported missing.
Aldiwani was arrested after the juvenile reported engaging in sexual intercourse with him.
He's charged with third-degree rape. Aldiwani remains in Louisville Metro Corrections.
