LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is nothing quite like the smell of fresh leather and the craftsmanship that goes into making your favorite leather goods. For one Jeffersontown man that’s not his only passion, so is saving lives.
When he isn’t risking his life to save others, J-town paramedic Johnathan Baker is piercing, stitching and trimming all that is leather.
It's a labor of love for the man who taught himself how to make everything from belts, bags, toes and wallets.
“I grew from the kitchen table to a spare bedroom to a studio space and now to this store front that we are in right now,” said Baker.
On Saturday, Baker held the grand opening for his new store located at Mellwood Art Center. It’s called Dead Sled Leather Company – a fitting name based on the hearse parked out front.
But everything was almost stripped from Baker last March – during what was supposed to be an exciting time in his life.
“A big positive was we were preparing for the move to this big shop. A big negative was the stress of the house fire,” said Baker.
A fire destroyed most of Baker's home. His fellow firefighters stepped in to help until he could recently get back on his feet – opening his store just a few weeks ago.
“It's a family, we take care of our own. When one of us is down we pick each other up, when one of us has a hobby we support it,” Daniel Parrish, a firefighter and Baker’s best friend, said.
One on Baker's favorite items to make – fire straps - customized for first responders who use them every shift.
“When you're on your knees deep in a fire you know that radio is going to work cause it is on a radio strap that he made and he knows what it takes so he makes it that way,” said Parrish.
The 1,200 square-foot shop is something Baker only dreamed of and didn’t think would take off so quickly.
“I am happy to have the support I've had and I just hope it keeps going and I am willing to ride it as long as I can,” said Baker.
