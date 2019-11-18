LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Jeffersontown have arrested a man they say groomed and sexually abused a 15-year-old girl.
According to court documents, 42-year-old Charles Beams was taken into custody just after 9 a.m. Sunday.
Police say the abuse took place from April to July. The victim was known to Beams, but is not a relative.
Beams "began grooming" the victim over a long period of time, according to police, sending her sexual messages, buying her personal items, treating her "special" and "snuggling" with her on the couch while she was watching television.
Police say Beams later began kissing the teen, and sending her more sexually charged images and videos.
Eventually, police say he touched her inappropriately on at least two occasions.
The victim told police she was "uncomfortable" with Beams' behavior, but she didn't think she could tell him to stop because he is an adult. She said she had deleted most of his messages from her phone because they made her feel uncomfortable.
However, police say they were able to pull all of the inappropriate material from Beams' phone.
A warrant was issued for Beams' arrest on Nov. 9. At the time, his address was listed in Louisville. When Beams was taken into custody on Sunday, his address was listed in Lyndon.
He is charged with first-degree sexual abuse and distribution of obscene matter to minors.
Beams is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.