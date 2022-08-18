LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersontown will soon have a new state-of-the-art police department headquarters.
Crews have already cleared a piece of land to break ground on a new police department. Among other things, it will double the department's square footage and include public meeting space.
The department has been in its current building for decades.
"This used to be an old roller rink probably 50 years ago, and about 30 years ago— around the first of 1990 — it was converted into the police department that you see behind me here today," said Matt Meunier, Jeffersontown's director of community development.
Meunier said the current building needs a lot of work.
"We've been trying to maintain it and manage it the best we can, but it really started to get to a point where a cost benefit analysis just didn't seem appropriate to try to salvage this," he said.
Meunier said the city even considered a renovation project or moving to an existing building.
"And we kind of came back that we still need a Community Focus building in our downtown and we needed a new state-of-the-art facility to handle a lot of the trends and stuff that's changing," he said.
After several months of public meetings, there are now artist renderings of what the new headquarters will look like. It will also include 1,500 square feet of public meeting space.
"That's meant to make the public be able to engage and feel comfortable with the police department," Meunier said. "That's going to use to maybe train kids on how to ride a bicycle and other types of health fairs and community fairs."
"We wanted to make the building both complement downtown, hence the Jefferson look," Mayor Bill Dieruf said. "But we also wanted to make it feel warm to where the community felt good coming into it and using it for both community purposes or coming in and talking to a police officer."
The new building will costs several million dollars.
"We've been saving up for it for several years because we wanted to pay cash for it. We didn't put a burden on the community," Dieruf said. "As an accountant, I realized how important it is not to put things on charge cards, how to pay for something as we go along so that community can enjoy it now and not have to worry about making payments later."
Crews expect to break ground sometime in October and expect to be finished in about 18 months.
