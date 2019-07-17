JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say leaving your car unlocked with a gun inside could help Louisville gangs commit crimes.
Police agencies across the area have seen a major uptick in stolen cars and guns stolen from unlocked vehicles which could be fueling a violent summer. More than 100 guns have been taken from cars in Louisville since June 1.
"You're giving them access to a handgun and the thing we're scared about is if they get this handgun, are they going to commit a crime with it?" Detective Chris Morris, with Jeffersontown Police, said. "Are they going to harm somebody with it or are they going to try to sell it or trade it?"
Jeffersontown Police is joining other agencies across the county in urging people to lock their cars.
"It kind of feels like we're beating a dead horse, but if we could have people just lock their cars that would solve so much of this," Morris said.
Police say securing guns will also help halt these crimes.
"When you go in for the evening and you're not going to be going back out to your car for some time you need to take that fire arm in your house and secure it," Morris said.
Just days ago LMPD officers caught two teens they believe are responsible for a string of thefts, including one in Jeffersontown. Investigators have been able to track many of these crimes back to teenagers.
Morris says many of those teens are likely involved in gangs.
"I think that they recruit younger kids cause they know that they can use these kids to go out and do these things," he said.
Morris believes that's because juveniles often don't face the same punishment as adults.
"I feel like if we had stiffer penalties for juveniles that maybe that they would feel like they don't have a get out of jail free card to go out and do this stuff," he said.
