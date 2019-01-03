Jeffersontown Police looking for suspect in string of package thefts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown Police is looking for a man suspected of stealing packages from homes in the Plainview area.
"Last Saturday, I was like, those vitamins I ordered should have been here," said John Boston, a theft victim.
Boston never suspected someone had stolen the vitamins from the front porch of his Plainview home.
"And then, one of my neighbors sent out an email with the pictures of the white van," he said.
Images of the white van were taken by the neighbor's security camera, but that's not the only thing that was captured.
"I talked to that neighbor and she said, 'Yeah, there was someone coming from your area with a small package under their arm,'" Boston said.
Jeffersontown Police started an investigation and almost had the suspect.
"She said she recognized the van that didn't look familiar," said Det. Chris Morris with the Jeffersontown Police Department. "It was actually pulled into the driveway, so she was curious as to why that vehicle was there and observed that individual go up to the door and remove packages.
"Shortly after this incident, some of the Jeffersontown Police officers conducted a traffic stop on this vehicle."
Morris said the man behind the wheel was Richard Thompson.
"He wasn't necessarily doing anything wrong, but it was suspicious, and they were able to take information from his drivers license and his vehicle information that we were able to come back later on and ID him," Morris said.
Once officers made the connection, a warrant was issued for Thompson's arrest. Police said Thompson got away with vitamins and dog food in another package, but he should also be considered dangerous.
"He does have a history of some things going on on his criminal history," Morris said. "I would advise that if anybody comes in contact with him ... to not approach him."
Meanwhile, Boston won't have to take a loss.
"The company I ordered them from, they're going to replace them for free," he said.
Boston will get his vitamins, but he is still glad police have identified the suspect.
"I do hope that they're caught, and the vitamins and the dog food were worth it that they took," he said.
