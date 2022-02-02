LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Have any old cellphones sitting around? The Jeffersontown Police Department is willing to take them off your hands for it's new program with "911 Cell Phone Bank."
The program was just announced a few days ago, and the department is already getting donations of old phones, which can be older smartphones or even some of the earliest cellphone models.
“Basically, any electronics can be a part of this program," said Amanda Chapman, community resource supervisor with Jeffersontown Police.
It’s a common tool almost everyone has, but when Jeffersontown Police launched its victims services program a couple years ago, they noticed the most vulnerable populations often didn't have one.
“We really saw a need for having a way to communicate with victims of crime," Chapman said. "A lot of times in domestic violence situations, the perpetrator will destroy your phone so that victim can communicate to get help or get services.”
Chapman heard about the nonprofit 911 Cell Phone Bank. Based in Florida, the group wipes old phones and sends them back to police departments who can directly give them to people in need.
She said that applies not only to domestic violence victims but people struggling with addiction, the elderly or anyone working with the department’s community resource unit.
“It's extremely critical," Chapman said. "If you think about how much you use your phone or how often things are online now or to get the resources to get counseling set up or get into any kind of programs or services, you have to have a way to communicate with people.”
Jeffersontown Chief Rick Sanders said they’ve made it a point to invest and expand their victim services in recent years.
“We're really tough on criminals and we don’t believe in people going out and committing crimes, but there’s another side to that, and that is helping the victim of the crime," Sanders said. "We’ve sometimes fallen short of doing that. This allows us an opportunity to help that victim not only that day but then continuing for the rest of their needs.”
He sees this program as an extension to their community outreach programs, which help those who are struggling and incorporate more social services into their procedures.
"We want to provide services to our community," Sanders said. "It's not just about putting bad guys in jail, although we do that very well here. But it's about helping those people that suffer from mental health issues, addiction problems."
Chapman hopes to see more people donate as they learn about the program.
“Not only could you help save a life in one of these scenarios," she said. "You help people that are in need.”
But she's excited about the phones they've received so far.
“The community is just amazing here," Chapman said. "And if you ask, they really help and they meet that need for us to be able to provide services."
People can drop off old phones 24/7 at the Jeffersontown Police Department.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.