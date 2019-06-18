Jeffersonville apartment building again evacuated due to flooding

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Senior citizens were again evacuated from the M. Fine Apartments in Jeffersonville because of flooding.
Eighteen one- and two-bedroom apartments on the lower level were evacuated Tuesday.
Flooding is not uncommon to the building on Spring Street. Last year, residents dealt with flooded apartments three different times during the summer.
The president of New Hope Services Inc., said all residents will be relocated to other apartments Wednesday until there's a permanent fix. He said the city of Jeffersonville is to blame, saying it hasn't kept the storm drains cleaned out.
But Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said when the building was sold to New Hope Services, it was fully disclosed that the part of town was a heavily flooded area.
