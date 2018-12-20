JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Ground was broken on Thursday on what will be Jeffersonville's largest park.
"You're kind of smack dab in the middle of all of the growth right here," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said.
Much of the land for the 115-acre Chapel Lake Park was donated by the River Ridge development. It will include playgrounds, pavilions, picnic tables and trails for hiking and walking.
Moore said there will also be a five-acre lake for fishing, canoeing and kayaking.
"We've got parks that have football fields. We've got parks that have soccer fields. We've got parks that have basketball courts. What we don't have is a park were people can just come out, unwind and take a nice walk through basically the wilderness," Moore said.
The River Ridge development donated 105 acres for the project, which includes land for a new nearby fire station.
"First, to be a good partner with the cty of Jeffersonville, the other is that this property is directly adjacent to a residential area," River Ridge Development Authority Executive Director Jerry Acy said.
"We were planning on maintaining a buffer between the industrial and the residential, so just a really good fit."
The property is valued at $1.4 million, but River Ridge officials said they couldn't use the land to build because the hills are also wetlands.
"That's not a small contribution," Acy said.
The $4 million Chapel Lake Park is less than two miles from 1,600 homes, and more homes will be built in the future.
Chapel Lake Park is scheduled to open in spring of 2020.
