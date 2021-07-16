JEFFERSONVILLE, In (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersonville is celebrating 30 years of the Concerts in the Park series.
The celebration kicks off Friday, July 16th. The public is invited to a free concert at 7pm at Sonny Brewster Bandstand in Warder Park. That's located at the corner of Court Avenue and Spring Street.
Music will be played by the River Cities Concert Band. It's the only group to have performed at every one of the series' 30 seasons.
The concert series was started by Jeffersonville Main Street to help spur the revitalization of downtown Jeffersonville and it has grown into a community tradition.
"We're thrilled to be celebrating 30 seasons of the Concerts in the Park series in downtown Jeffersonville," said Jay Ellis, Executive Director of Jeffersonville Main Street. "The concert series was one of the catalysts for the Main Street movement and in that time downtown Jeffersonville has become a vibrant place again, and that's music to our ears."
