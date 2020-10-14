LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chick-Fil-A in Jeffersonville, Indiana announced it will start selling the fast food chain's signature sauces in 8-ounce bottles.
The location posted on its Facebook page saying, "Let’s get saucey! Grab your 8 ounce bottle next time you’re in the drive thru or curbside! It’s ready for your fridge! ✅." The bottled sauces include Chick-Fil-A Sauce, Barbecue, Honey Mustard, Garden Herb Ranch and Polynesian Sauce.
The Chick-Fil-A is located at 3549 E. 10th Street in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
