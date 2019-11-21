LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville's homeless shelter is transitioning to new ownership.
Haven House was bought by Park Memorial United Methodist Church, which took over the shelter late last week.
The church will rename the shelter Catalyst Rescue Mission.
The Rev. Jim Moon, Park Memorial's pastor, described the acquisition as a natural next step for the church. He plans to make the shelter safer, update the intake and records process and provide a full-time case time worker to connect the homeless with community services.
"If you come here, our goal is to work with you, if you'll work with us, and help this be the last stop of your homelessness ever in your life," Moon said.
Long-time shelter Director Barb Anderson will help with the transition through February.
