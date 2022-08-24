LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville City Council officials said they offered to sell city land for Greater Clark County Schools to build its new middle school.
Council president Matt Owen asked the district to consider purchasing the baseball fields next to Parkview Middle School if the city were to sell it.
But Owen said board members he talked to did not seem receptive to the idea.
The district has a different plan to build the new school at the former Twilight Golf Course and its surrounding land. But that plan needs re-zoning approval by the city.
