LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville's City Council will vote Monday night on whether to rezone the former Optimist Club building back to residential use.
The Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously voted to rezone the property at 61 Louise St. in Jeffersonville, Indiana, back to single-family residential use in June.
Earlier this year, the commission and city council approved to rezone the land to become transitional apartments for recovering addicts and the homeless, but neighbors were upset and took their complaints to Mayor Mike Moore. Moore then filed an application to rezone the land back to residential use so the halfway house could not open.
"Sometimes mistakes get made, and I'm trying to fix one," Moore said of his application in a May 6 story.
It's now up to Jeffersonville's City Council to decide at Monday's meeting, which is scheduled for 7 p.m.
