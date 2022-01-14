JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville first responders, city workers and elected officials came together Friday to help encourage the family of a fallen co-worker.
Mayor Mike Moore joined dozens of police, firefighters and city employees at Duffy's Landing, off Utica Pike, to begin a covert trip to nearby Graceland Way.
But with so many lights, sirens and cars, it wasn't a secret for very long.
The drive-by and show of support was for the family of Jesse Hyers, 40, who died earlier this week from COVID-19. Teresa Hebert, Hyers' sister, said he was unvaccinated, and it happened fast.
"Thursday he went into the hospital. He tested positive," she said. "Friday, he thought he was doing a little bit better. Michelle thought he was doing better. Saturday, he started crashing and he passed away on Sunday morning."
Hyers was an emergency equipment and maintenance technician for the city of Jeffersonville.
"He was responsible for all of the emergency lights, sirens, anything electric that was in a vehicle," Jeffersonville Officer Travis Williams said. "He had his hands on a lot of cars and he had worked on my vehicle numerous times."
Hyers leaves behind a wife, six children and a lot of loved ones. On Friday, they all got a chance to witness the light Hyers provided for the city.
"We thought this would be a good chance to let his kids see what their dad did and kind of pay that back to him," Williams said."
Williams said Hyers worked on his police cruiser on numerous occasions.
"Without question. Didn't make me wait," he said. "Nothing at all. You pull right in, he'd start working on it."
Williams helped coordinate the drive-by, but even he was surprised by the turnout.
"It really became quite vast in the different types of vehicles that I realized that he worked on," Williams said. "Once we started getting calls from other departments saying, 'Hey, you know, maybe we should show them this as well.'"
The family is still grieving, but the drive-by helped shine a light on Hyers' life, legacy and career.
"To see that many cars that many trucks and vehicles was absolutely amazing," Hebert said.
Hyers will be laid to rest Tuesday. There's also scheduled to be a cross-county processional including some of the cars Hyers worked on during his career.
