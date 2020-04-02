JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) --- He was an institution in Jeffersonville, and now he's an apparent victim of the novel coronavirus.
Roger Eckart cut hair and swapped stories for decades at what is now the Big Four Barber Shop in downtown Jeffersonville.
According to his obituary, Eckart died at Baptist Health Floyd on Monday, apparently, of COVID-19. On Thursday morning, a bouquet of flowers was left at the door of the barber shop where he worked.
The shop posted a link to Eckart's obituary on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon.
"Roger was a super guy," said Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel, a longtime customer.
Noel said Eckart was more than just a barber.
"He was just a good guy. You could sit down, and have almost a heart to heart talk with him while he was cutting your hair," he said.
Attorney Larry Wilder said Eckart helped turn the barbershop, which used to be called Wolpert's, into a hub of politics and sports.
"He was well-versed on everything," said Wilder. "That is an epicenter of Jeffersonville and Clark County, and he was an institution."
Eckart also served for years on the New Albany Fire Department.
"He's going to be dearly missed," said Noel.
Noel said Eckart became ill last month, when the country was just becoming aware of the coronavirus.
"And I hope people take away from this, it's tragic, but if it could happen to him, it can happen to anybody," he said.
Eckart's friends and customers hope his death serves as a wakeup call.
"This shows you that this virus literally has touched everyone," said Noel.
Roger Eckart was 78 years old. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sharon Gregory Eckart, and generations of friends made over haircuts.
"Now that Roger is gone, it's going to be a very different world on the corner of Court and Watt," said Wilder.
Noel said the chair now sitting empty in the far left corner of the Big Four barbershop will be a constant reminder of the reality of the coronavirus.
"And his public service is a reminder to us to make sure we're taking care of ourselves, practicing the social distance, washing our hands, don't touch your face, and try to get used to this new abnormal. And pray for a swift end to it."
