JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- After months of traffic delays and headaches for drivers, construction on 10th Street in Jeffersonville is finished.
Mayor Mike Moore and other city leaders came together Tuesday to celebrate the end of the nearly two-year project. The revitalization project included replacing some of the pavement and widening about 1.4 miles, from Penn Street to Reeds Lane.
New sidewalks, sewer lines, street lights and traffic lights were also added. That meant lots of road closures over the last two years, but the mayor says the traffic headaches were worth it.
"You know Jeffersonville's a pretty close-knit community," Moore said Tuesday. "I like to get out and walk through the grocery store and walk through the banks and talk to people. And people have let me know they've been frustrated. I get it. My kids have even told me how irritated they are. But I think that's what makes today so special."
The project cost about $13.5 million.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.