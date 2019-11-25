LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A member of the Jeffersonville city council has announced plans to run for Clark County Sheriff several years ahead of the election.
Scottie Maples told supporters Monday that even though the election isn't until 2022, he doesn't want to wait to show the community that he will be dedicated to the job.
Maples is also currently a colonel with the Clark County Sheriff's Office. He said he has already earned the support of Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel to serve as his successor.
Maples recently bought a barbershop in downtown Jeffersonville.
