JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The horror of the natural gas explosion that flattened a home on Assembly Drive is still being felt. A trail of destruction was left behind, including smashed cars, boarded up homes and tons of debris.
"It was very scary," Jeffersonville resident Lorrina Fields said. "It made me very nervous, and I think I've been nervous ever since it happened."
Fields' home wasn't totally spared. She's less concerned about that and more concerned about the human toll.
"I just wish it hadn't happened," she said.
Billy Phillips died in his home. His wife Janet somehow survived. Tuesday brought word that after a weeks long stay, Janet was being released from the hospital and checked into a rehab facility.
Her loved ones released the following statement:
"How can words properly express the heartfelt thanks that we have for so many people, known and unknown, who have offered their prayers and support to Janet during this difficult time?! First, we give thanks to God for the miracle of Janet's life. Without His grace and your prayers we do not believe that we would be at this stage of recovery.
Thanks to the neighbors that responded so quickly to aid Janet.
The EMT's who rushed her to University of Louisville Hospital.
To family, friends, neighbors, and strangers who have reached out to us in support. To Fr. Marcotte and her Sacred Heart family,
To her UPS family and all that they have done and continue to do.
And most especially to the Trauma and burn Unit teams. We have come to know so many of you by name, and we hope that the entire city appreciates the unsung work that you do each and every day. Know that we do, and are forever grateful.
Thank you God for your gifts.
Thank you first responders for your vocations.
And thank you all for your continued prayers as Janet recovers and grieves the loss of her beloved husband Billy."
Prayers were certainly answered, but Janet's treatment is far from over.
"She's going to have lifelong complications as a result of all of this," said Terry Goodspeed, her family's lawyer.
The investigation into the explosion continues. Janet's legal team was in Bloomington on Tuesday where Vectren took the home's gas meter after the blast.
"We did a group investigation of that meter, but it was limited to just a visual inspection of it," Goodspeed said.
There's nothing to release yet, but the family's lawyers are positive they're getting much closer to getting lots of questions answered.
The Phillips family started a GoFundMe page for Janet. To donate, click here.
Related Stories:
- Natural gas leak sparked massive home explosion in Jeffersonville, police say
- 1 dead, 2 hurt in 'catastrophic' home explosion in Jeffersonville
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.