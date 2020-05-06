JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Jeffersonville Fire Department is accepting applications for firefighters through the end of May.
The application process is going to be slightly different because of the coronavirus pandemic. Applications must now be filled out online. The written test and any interviews will be done with social distancing in mind.
Applicants do not need to have any previous firefighter training. They must be at least 21 years old and have a high school diploma, or the equivalent. And Sgt. Justine Ames, the spokesperson for the Jeffersonville Fire Department, said the department is looking for certain character traits.
"We want to have positive people who want to make a difference and enhance the lives of our community," Ames said. "We want people that are community-minded, individuals that are motivated by being part of a team."
Once the department narrows down a list of potential hires, the immediate spots needing to be filled will be to replace those retiring. Then, the department will continue through that list to fill any open or new positions.
"In Jeffersonville, our community is growing," Ames said. "And with that, we have a minimum staffing in our department that we have to meet. That way, we can have proper number of firefighters responding to an emergency. We expect over the next 15 years that along with our growing city, our fire department will have to grow as well."
And as part of that growth, a new engine was recently delivered to the department's headquarters. Ames said it could go into service in the next couple of weeks. The new engine is another way the department continues to focus on improving safety for citizens and firefighters.
"To a person who is applying for the Jeffersonville Fire Department, know that you're coming into a fire department that has been very progressive. And we're proud of that," Ames said.
