JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Firefighters learned how to react to a mass casualty situation during training Tuesday morning.
Lives weren't on the line -- this time.
On Tuesday, members of the Jeffersonville Fire Department participated in training at 10th Street and Holmans Lane.
The department says it allows crews to practice skills, such as triage and rope rescues.
Special mannequins stood in for real victims, giving crews the chance to practice rescuing people who were badly injured.
Officials say training at unfamiliar places is important.
"We have to be able to roll with the punches and go with plan B or plan C by training on a hillside that simulates what we might experience off 265 if a car goes off a cliff. It's a good logistical problem we can overcome," said Jeffersonville Fire Dept. Lt. Chad Ogden.
Jeffersonvillle Fire says the training came at an important time, with Thunder Over Louisville just weeks away.
