JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jeffersonville Fire Department is searching for more volunteers to help with a smoke alarm blitz Saturday.
The American Red Cross is teaming up with the department to hand out free some detectors in the Oak Park neighborhood. Jeffersonville Fire Sgt. Justin Ames said they picked this area for an important reason.
“We want to do the Oak Park neighborhood in honor of Mr. Reynolds,” Ames said.
Reynolds Deaton’s home on Allison Lane caught fire overnight in early January. The 83-year-old homeowner and his dog died. Ames said there was not a working smoke alarm inside the home.
“We believe that if there was working smoke detectors in the home, the gentleman Mr. Reynolds and his dog would’ve made it out alive,” Ames said. “We don’t want that life to be taken in vain. We want to honor that life, and we want his legacy to save lives.”
It’s a tragic reality for the state: The most recent data from the fire marshal shows 72 fire deaths in 2017 and 93 in 2018. According to the National Fire Protection Association, three of every five fire deaths in America are the result of no working smoke detectors.
“It’s always sad to lose somebody in your community, especially to a tragic event such as fire,” Ames said. “Hopefully we will never have to respond to your home. But if we do have to respond to your home, we want you to be alerted as quickly as possible. That’s why you need that alarm.”
If you would like to volunteer hand out free smoke alarms, you can reach out to the fire department on their social media accounts, or you can just meet up at the fire headquarters on 10th Street at 11 a.m. And if you live in the Oak Park neighborhood and are in need of a smoke alarm, you can flag the firefighters and volunteers down between noon and 4 p.m. as they go door to door.
