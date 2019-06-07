JEFFERSVONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Firefighters in southern Indiana made a high-flying rescue.
Jeffersonville Fire was asked to rescue a baby macaw this week. The woman who owns the colorful bird was upset because it had flown out of her house on Spruce Drive and up into a 60-foot tree across the street.
Sgt. Justin Ames posted pictures on social media of the operation to rescue the 3-month-old macaw named Ruby. He says storms were approaching, so Captain Marcus Renn from Tower 41 used a ladder truck. Firefighters went up in the bucket and called to the bird, which jumped on to a firefighter's hand.
Ames says the owner told them the bird was just learning to fly, when it got loose. Ruby is now safe and back with her family.
Wed. A concerned bird mom came to the firehouse upset cause her Macaw “Ruby” flew from her house to a tree located across the street. Tower 41 led by Captain Renn was called to rescue Ruby from her perch. Ruby is now safe with her family. #JeffFireAnsweredMacaw #JFDParrotHeads 🦜 pic.twitter.com/95o7nGrfyt— Jeffersonville Fire (@JFDpio) June 7, 2019
Animal rescues are not unusual for Jeffersonville Fire. Ames says they help get cats from trees fairly often. And a few weeks ago, firefighters joined in to rescue some baby ducks.
Last Tuesday #JeffFire was called to rescue some baby ducklings who fell through the quacks of a storm drain. All were rescued and adopted. 1 Duckling was adopted by a JFD Firefighter. His family named him “Weezy” #FellThroughTheQuacks #DuckTailes pic.twitter.com/y9fNTCdxST— Jeffersonville Fire (@JFDpio) May 10, 2019
