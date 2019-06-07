JEFFERSVONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Firefighters in southern Indiana made a high-flying rescue.

Jeffersonville Fire was asked to rescue a baby macaw this week. The woman who owns the colorful bird was upset because it had flown out of her house on Spruce Drive and up into a 60-foot tree across the street.

Sgt. Justin Ames posted pictures on social media of the operation to rescue the 3-month-old macaw named Ruby. He says storms were approaching, so Captain Marcus Renn from Tower 41 used a ladder truck. Firefighters went up in the bucket and called to the bird, which jumped on to a firefighter's hand.

Ames says the owner told them the bird was just learning to fly, when it got loose. Ruby is now safe and back with her family.

Animal rescues are not unusual for Jeffersonville Fire. Ames says they help get cats from trees fairly often. And a few weeks ago, firefighters joined in to rescue some baby ducks.

