LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jeffersonville Fire Department is warning the public not to fall for a letter requesting donations, because it's a scam.
The department posted the message on social media, but officials blurred the actual letter so people don't copy it and reuse it.
The letter asks for donations, claiming a home in Jeffersonville caught fire and the family was hurt. It even has a fake signature from the chief.
Fire officials say there's no record of a fire at the address listed in the letter.
PLEASE SHARE: From #JeffFire Chief Eric Hedrick pic.twitter.com/q2c5ktYGig— Jeffersonville Fire (@JFDpio) October 13, 2019
According to the social media post, the letters were sent to people out of the state.
The fire department has filed a complaint with the police department, which is now investigating.
