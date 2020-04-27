LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana high school is honoring its seniors who were forced to miss graduation because of the pandemic.
Jeffersonville High School put up a display of more than 400 yard signs outside the school to celebrate the class of 2020.
Hundreds of students nationwide have had to miss out on all of those moments — prom, last day of school, graduation — that come during their senior year of high school, and many schools are doing their part to make sure the students are still celebrated.
JHS said the signs will start to dwindle down as parents and students go to the school to grab their signs.
