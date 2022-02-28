JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Congratulations are in order for a Jeffersonville High School senior who’s landed a significant scholarship to a prestigious school.
Ben Broady has a deep love of music, a passion he found early in life, through his family.
“I think that there is no other kind of environment or experience much like that of the music-making and music-playing process," Ben said.
His mother is a piano teacher, and his father is the current choral director at Jeffersonville High.
“He’s kind of had the musical spark since he was very young," said Kyle Broady, Ben's father.
"Really, once we, kind of got him kind of introduced to it, he just took off with his own.” added Sarah Broady, Ben's mom.
In fourth grade, he picked up the alto saxophone, and it's been his mainstay instrument ever since. But he can also play piano, bass guitar and composes his own music.
“It’s cool to take that knowledge I’ve garnered over the years and put it into something and have it actually come out sounding how I want it to," Ben said.
Composing is something he’d like to pursue when he attends the Berklee College of Music in Boston in fall, a prestigious school known worldwide with hundreds of Grammy-winning alumni.
But what was almost more exciting than getting in was the scholarship Ben received. His tuition will be covered all four years, and going by the current tuition rate, that’s worth about $180,000.
“I was thrilled when he got in, and then when we found out he got the scholarship, it was like, 'Oh my goodness, maybe we can make this come true for him,'" Sarah Broady said.
Ben is seeking out other scholarships and financial aid to help with other costs. He and his family are determined to make this dream a reality.
"We just proud to see him pursing something he loves and something, of course, that means a lot to both of us," Kyle Broady said.
That pride extends to his school and surrounding community, who’ve not hesitated to congratulate the senior on this achievement.
“It’s nice to see that supporting the arts still has a strong presence in our community," Ben said.
He can't wait to find his rhythm on campus, prepared to learn from the best of the best.
“There was a quote from who knows how long ago that said, 'You always want to be the worst player or the worst musician in the room so you can continually grow and continually learn how to play music,'" Ben said. "So, I’m really looking forward to that.”
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.