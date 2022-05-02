JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville High School student has died after being hit by a car walking to school.
Jeffersonville Police said 14-year-old Hannah Allen was hit by a car near 10th Street and Meijer Road.
According to a Go Fund Me set up for Hannah's family, she was stuck by a van on Wednesday April 20, while walking to Jeffersonville High School. She was left in critical condition.
In a statement from Jeffersonville High School Principal Pamela Hall, she said:
“Jeffersonville High School is grieving the loss of freshman Hannah Allen. Hannah was a beloved member of our Red Devil community and we are mourning her death. School counselors will remain available for our students as they process this tragedy. We are extending our deepest condolences to the Allen family, and we ask for your thoughts and prayers for all involved.”
Jeffersonville Police said the accident is an open investigation and would not provide further comment.
This story will be updated.
