LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Catalyst Rescue Mission in Jeffersonville, Indiana, is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.
According to Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel, the mission had several positive test results in its sleeping quarters earlier this week.
The entire facility was tested Wednesday. Of the 70 people tested, 20 residents and two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.
Yazel said the facility is under quarantine and residents are being evaluated every day.
Everyone will undergo testing again on Monday. Yazel said there is no danger to the general public.
In April, Catalyst was identified as a regional quarantine shelter for the homeless, but that has since stopped.
Yazel said area hotels now shelter positive cases and symptomatic patients.
