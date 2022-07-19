JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana is investing millions to help Hoosiers keep their homes, and free legal help is coming to southern Indiana to help residents.
In 2021, Clark County had the ninth highest eviction filings in Indiana and those evictions have continued in 2022.
"We have people who are in desperate need of maintaining their housing," Jeffersonville Housing Authority Executive Director Darnell Jackson said.
Jackson said there is a backlog from when evictions were paused during the pandemic.
"It won't take but a month or two to get behind, then you can't get caught up," Jackson said. "As a result, you potentially had the chance of losing your home."
Jackson said the housing authority has been helping low-income residents through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority's rental assistance application.
Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority is spending $13 million with the Indiana Bar Foundation to provide free legal services to those facing eviction.
One of those clinics is being held at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library on July 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Representatives from Indiana Legal Services and Pro Bono Indiana are running the clinic.
Marianne Conrad, the managing attorney for Indiana Legal Service's New Albany office, says they want to help renters understand their rights and responsibilities. The ultimate goal with these clinics is to ensure people are provided with the legal information that can help prevent an eviction.
"I think it's a really exciting program to be able to connect people to resources they might not know about," Jeffersonville Township Public Library Director David Seckman said. "The problem is, a lot of times, people just don't know the excellent resources that are available."
Jackson said the hope is to keep people in their homes.
"Everybody has to help," Jackson said. "So the community as a whole has to be willing to give and take to make this work."
Conrad says more clinics will take place throughout southern Indiana. To find a clinic near you, click here. For more information on rental assistance, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.