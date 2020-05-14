JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) — Some southern Indiana summer camps and pools are being temporarily dropped.
Like cities across the country, the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing Jeffersonville to make some painful cuts.
The cuts include a popular aquatic center and a major construction project.
Katie McKinley, of Jeffersonville, is a physical education instructor and knows first-hand of the benefits of physical activity. She was disappointed to hear about the cuts, especially the aquatic center.
"Because I know that children need access to aquatics, just for happiness," she said. "It's an iconic thing you do in the summer time is to go swimming."
Mayor Mike Moore said the fallout from the pandemic will spare no one.
"Every city, every family, everyone in the United States is going to be impacted by this," he said.
Moore said he doesn't like the cuts either but says they're necessary.
"At a time when everybody is feeling their wallets are a little bit shorter, you know, you gotta make choices," he said.
Moore said the cuts would save the city more than $1.1 million, which would help deal with the impact of COVID-19 on the city's budget.
Under Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's plan, the aquatic center could have opened July 4, but Moore said keeping the aquatic center closed for the remainder of the summer will save the city about $349,000.
Other cuts in Jeffersonville include summer camp at the Spring Hill EnVision Center and the Ken Ellis Senior Center. Concerts at the RiverStage have been cancelled through June. The mayor has also suspended all non-essential capital purchases and city related travel.
The city has also postponed plans to improve parts of New Chapel Road including sidewalks. The project would cost the city $700,000.
Moore said, "What we put out today is where I thought, you know, the city probably needed to say, 'Hey, we can cut $1.1 million right now, and here's what we need to do.'"
The mayor acknowledge that more cuts may be coming.
"Everything is getting looked at," he said.
Except public safety, that is.
"You've got a list of probably 20 things you would look at every year and say ... 'Where are dollars most wisely spent? Public safety is No. 1," he said.
McKinley said she is glad that the city is not considering cuts to public safety.
"You want to know that if you need help, someone is going to come and be able to assist you," she said.
