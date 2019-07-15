LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville man accused of killing a co-worker faced a judge for the first time Monday morning.
While prosecutors say they are confident that the evidence shows Bobby Powell murdered a man at Big O Tires last week, his attorney wants to argue that it was a case of self defense.
Police say Powell shot and killed his Big O Tires coworker.
"The point was not made that my client has no prior criminal history," said Eric Weitzel, Powell's attorney. "He's not been through the criminal justice system, so he's not a danger in regard to that."
Jeffersonville Police say on Wednesday, the 19-year-old shot and killed James Winters Jr. at work.
Powell told police it was in self defense, and his attorney says from the few things he has seen from the case, a self defense argument will be likely.
But Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull says video from the shooting, along with other evidence, doesn't support that. He wants the judge to keep holding Powell without a bond.
"Based upon the facts as we know them to be at the scene, and based on some other information that law enforcement was in possession of that relates to Mr. Powell, I felt it appropriate that he be in jail with no bond until his trial date," Mull said.
The other information Mull is referring to are social media posts from Powell threatening to hurt people and himself.
Powell is charged with murder, aggravated battery, carrying a gun without a license and possession of marijuana.
The murder charge alone carries a maximum sentence of 65 years behind bars.
His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 14.
For now, Powell will remain in jail, at least until his next bond hearing.
