LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville, Ind., man has admitted to killing his wife in front of their 13-year-old daughter.
Marial Wel pleaded guilty Monday afternoon in a Clark County courtroom.
He killed Josephine Amon in her Jeffersonville apartment in 2018 when he shot her in the head in front of their daughter. Wel then drove to Louisville and confessed to an officer from the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Wel faces up to 55 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced in June.
Related Stories:
- Man accused of killing wife in front of teen daughter appears in Clark County court
- Police say 13-year-old witnessed parents arguing, saw father fire fatal shot
- Louisville man arrested after woman found dead in Jeffersonville's first homicide since 2015
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.