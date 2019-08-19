LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 32-year-old Jeffersonville man died early Sunday after a motor vehicle crash.
Police say Tory Lee Barnett died in the crash that happened around 4 a.m. at Vissing Park Road and E. 10th Street.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's office, Barnett, who lived in the Capitol Hills neighborhood, died around 6:30 a.m. after he was taken to University Hospital in Louisville for treatment.
It is not immediately clear exactly what happened or whether any other vehicles were involved.
