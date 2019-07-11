JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville residents said they saw a man stumble out of a home on French Street on Thursday, be placed in an ambulance and driven away.
Crime tape was up around the house Thursday afternoon, and Jeffersonville Police officers would only say they were investigating a case of aggravated battery.
Jeffersonville Police said officers responded to the home to find a 69-year-old man "battered and stabbed."
"I can see the blood running down his face, I'm assuming from his head, and it was just trickling down," said one neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous.
Police said the man had been in a fight with a family member, 34-year-old Jason Davis, who was taken in for questioning. He was later arrested and charged with domestic battery, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, all felony charges.
Neighbors said police cars arrived around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, and the next thing they knew, the crime scene tape was out as they watched investigators bag up evidence and take it from the home.
