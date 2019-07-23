Marial Wel

Marial Wel pleaded guilty after authorities say he shot and killed his wife inside his Jeffersonville apartment in 2018. (WDRB file)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man was sentenced after admitting to killing his wife in front of their teenage daughter.

Marial Wel was sentenced to 55 years in prison by a Clark County judge on Tuesday for shooting his wife, 35-year-old Josephine Amon, in the head, killing her, in January 2018.

Josephine Amon, 35, was shot and killed by her husband, Marial Wel, in front of their 13-year-old daughter inside their Jeffersonville apartment in January 2018. (WDRB file)

Their 13-year-old daughter told police she saw her father shoot her mother twice inside their Jeffersonville apartment on Viking Court, which is near Bridgepoint Elementary School. 

The fatal shooting happened inside the family's Jeffersonville apartment on Viking Court, which is near Bridgepoint Elementary School. (WDRB file)

Wel admitted to the shooting and pleaded guilty in April. The plea agreement called for the 55-year sentence.

Police say he drove to Louisville after the shooting, ditched the gun in a trash can outside the Hall of Justice and confessed to the murder to an LMPD officer before he was taken into custody.

Several family members testified in court Tuesday before Wel's sentence was handed down.

