LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville man is celebrating Christmas early after buying a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $500,000.
Todd Willenborg claimed the $500,000 top prize from a $20 $500 Grand scratch-off at the Hoosier Lottery Headquarters in Indianapolis last Friday.
Willenborg bought the ticket after work, at Garrett's General Grocery, a small convenience store in Jeffersonville. According to a news release, he stopped and bought soda and scratch-off tickets, as usual.
The small store shared an image of the winning ticket on Facebook last week.
Willenborg realized he was a winner as he scratched off the tickets while walking back to his truck.
"I couldn't believe my eyes, so I ran back into the store to make sure that I was reading the ticket right, he said in a written statement. "As soon as I got confirmation from the store clerk, I quickly called one of my best friends and my wife. Both were surprised and couldn't believe it!"
Willenborg plans to put the money to good use.
"The main thing I'm going to do is pay off the house, and I'd like to get a new car," he said. "The money will allow me a chance to sit back and breathe. I'm not quitting my job, but this is going to make life a whole lot better."
Willenborg works for Ford Motor Company in Louisville.
Before winning the $500,000 top prize, the most Willenborg had won was $500.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and Fox News. All rights reserved.