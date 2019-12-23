LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville, Indiana, Mayor Mike Moore said he wants to focus his third term on continued growth and creating partnerships between schools and businesses.
"I'm going to be suggesting and making some pitches to the companies that are here in Jeffersonville," Moore said. "You know, we're always conscious of the kids that are growing up here now. That's our future. That's where you're going to see a lot of my focus in the next four years.
Moore defeated former Mayor Tom Galligan in November.
Moore and other city officials, including Jeffersonville councilmen Scottie Maples, R-4; and Dustin White, D-1, were sworn in Monday. In the past, Republicans and Democrats have had separate ceremonies, but Moore said he wanted both parties to celebrate together this year.
