LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said people are encouraged to get outdoors to do things like walk on the Big Four Bridge.
During a Facebook live discussion Friday afternoon, Moore said he planned to walk the bridge himself because it's good exercise -- as long as everyone stays six feet apart.
Moore also reminded residents parks are still open, but playground equipment is off limits. Also, city officials planned to cap off basketball goals in city parks to make them unusable -- something he found ironic.
"It's kind of funny when you think about it, here in the state of Indiana Hoosier basketball, you're not gonna be able to shoot hoops for a while, but there's a reason behind it," Moore said. "You know, the close contact that comes from people when they re playing basketball, we want to avoid that right now."
Moore said all city services are unaffected, aside from the fact that City Hall is closed. All other services liked sanitation and street repairs are continuing as normal.
The mayor also said paving season will begin soon, on schedule.
Moore said residents do not have to be worried about being stopped while driving on their way to pick up take-out food, shop for grocery or medicine, or other essential activities.
Another big piece of advice from the mayor: stay positive.
Moore answered nine questions sent in from residents, and says he is always accessible. The mayor even encouraged residents with questions to call his cell phone at 502-295-3738.
"If I don't have the answer for you, I can direct you to someone who does," Moore said.
