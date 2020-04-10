LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some health care workers are making the tough decision to quarantine themselves from their families.
Trista Tankersley, a mental health technician at Wellstone Regional Hospital in Jeffersonville, works with COVID-19 patients. She said she made the decision to quarantine herself from her family to make sure they don't get sick.
She recently posted a picture of herself on social media, putting her hand up to the glass window of her front door while her daughter was inside her home on the other side of the door, touching the class.
Tankersly said her daughter has asthma and this is the safest way to visit with her during this difficult time.
